Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,707. JFrog has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.99.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at $177,434,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 723,459 shares of company stock valued at $29,262,732. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

