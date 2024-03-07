Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Insider Donald E. Simmons Sells 3,763 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.51. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,713,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,165,000 after buying an additional 89,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

