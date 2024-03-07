Qiagen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,016 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,568% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qiagen by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,712 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Qiagen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after acquiring an additional 399,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 180,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

