Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. 1,018,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,314. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

