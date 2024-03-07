1,155,069 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,155,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after buying an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wipro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 2,265,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wipro by 853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 2,261,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 1,977,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WIT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.82.

Wipro Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 347,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,957. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

