Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.28. 3,975,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,987,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

