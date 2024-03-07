Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 320,327 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 665,370 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 132,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 3,916,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,666,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

