Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 99.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 513,516 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 182,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 485,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.