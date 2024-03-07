Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $4.29 on Thursday, hitting $163.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.07 and a 52-week high of $164.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

