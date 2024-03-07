Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 12,777 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 927,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,728. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,357,938 shares of company stock worth $190,797,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

