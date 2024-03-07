Toroso Investments LLC Buys 12,556 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,470,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,205,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.