Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 9,130 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of Lithium Americas worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,884,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,663,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $17,582,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE:LAC opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

