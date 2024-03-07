The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

