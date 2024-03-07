Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Paramount Global worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

