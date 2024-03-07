Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 33,665 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Enerplus worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,125,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $20,622,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ERF stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.98. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 12.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERF

Enerplus Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.