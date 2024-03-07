Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.28% of Diodes worth $46,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.