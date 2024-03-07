Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $46,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Archrock in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Archrock Trading Down 0.2 %

Archrock stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

