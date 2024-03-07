Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,855 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $47,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.