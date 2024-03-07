Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

