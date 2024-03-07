Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,118 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $57,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 258,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,808,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,630,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,593,000 after buying an additional 304,629 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BDX opened at $235.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

