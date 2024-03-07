Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,567 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,533,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 34.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

