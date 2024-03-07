Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $60,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.