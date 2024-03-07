Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

