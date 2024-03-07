JT Stratford LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

