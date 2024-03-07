Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.68. Approximately 2,118,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,889,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Specifically, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,398,439 shares of company stock worth $42,542,244. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Confluent by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $11,512,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $8,757,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 55.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $3,906,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

