iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,424 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,291,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 899,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 193,439 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 203.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 4,716,084 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.