iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $236.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,537. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.89 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.