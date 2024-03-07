Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $283.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,466. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

