iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,915 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $116.76. 2,405,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,947. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

