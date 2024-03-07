Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 255,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

