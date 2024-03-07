Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $97.99. 1,853,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,371,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

