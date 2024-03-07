Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.77. 291,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,181. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

