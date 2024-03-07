Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE EHAB traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $498.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.86. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enhabit

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Enhabit by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,207,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 337,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Enhabit by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.