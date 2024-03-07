Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Enhabit updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.430 EPS.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of EHAB traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,268. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Enhabit by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enhabit by 1,066.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

