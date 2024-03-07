iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $521.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,326. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $537.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

