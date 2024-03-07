iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 673,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

