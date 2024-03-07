Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.11

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 1889344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.