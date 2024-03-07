ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,290,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 24,207,412 shares.The stock last traded at $29.97 and had previously closed at $31.14.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

