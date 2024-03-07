Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 852,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 234,068 shares.The stock last traded at $19.29 and had previously closed at $19.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

