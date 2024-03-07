Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Trading Up 5%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 167,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 559,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 175,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

