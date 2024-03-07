Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) President Sells 3,064 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

TXRH traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $150.44. 76,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

