Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CFO Jason M. Cardew Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Up 2.0 %

LEA stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

