Insider Buying: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,802.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,762. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GeneDx by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

