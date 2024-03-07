Insider Buying: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,802.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,762. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GeneDx by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.