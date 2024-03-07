Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP David B. Jones Sells 2,500 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.14. 11,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,570. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innospec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 226.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 29,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter worth $53,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

