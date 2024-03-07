Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP David B. Jones Sells 2,500 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IOSP traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.14. 11,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,570. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.10.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
