Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Insider Brian Singer Sells 260,713 Shares

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Singer sold 260,713 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.77), for a total value of A$309,727.04 ($201,121.46).
Brian Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Singer sold 88,727 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.77), for a total value of A$104,875.31 ($68,100.85).
- On Monday, March 4th, Brian Singer sold 273,500 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.78), for a total value of A$328,473.50 ($213,294.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.
