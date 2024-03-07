John A. Utz Sells 14,010 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. 230,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after acquiring an additional 184,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASB

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.