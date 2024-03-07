Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 10,456 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 71,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,449. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

