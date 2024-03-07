Insider Selling: NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Insider Sells 10,607 Shares of Stock

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 10,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00), for a total value of £8,379.53 ($10,635.27).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:NBMI traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 71.96 ($0.91). 58,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,986. The company has a market cap of £51.33 million and a P/E ratio of 432.96. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 80.22 ($1.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.16.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP alerts:

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.