Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Buys $111,500.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 141,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00.

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 4,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

