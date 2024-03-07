Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. 1,673,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,788,424. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

